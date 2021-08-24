NMTC Stock: More Upside For NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC)?

In the last trading session, 3.55 million NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $4.42 changed hands at $0.54 or 13.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.26M. NMTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -205.43% off its 52-week high of $13.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.49, which suggests the last value was 43.67% up since then. When we look at NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 17.74K.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.50 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 13.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.16%, with the 5-day performance at -10.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) is -15.33% down.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation earnings to decrease by -46.80%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.34% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares while 24.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.66%. There are 24.26% institutions holding the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million NMTC shares worth $6.63 million.

Mayo Clinic holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.52% or 0.18 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021.