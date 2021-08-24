New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 59.93 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $1.70 changed hands at -$0.12 or -6.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.90B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1074.71% off its 52-week high of $19.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was -2.35% down since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 75.95 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -6.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.85%, with the 5-day performance at -9.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -41.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $2.10 with $23.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1285.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.53% for it to hit the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.69% over the past 6 months, a -6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $1.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $798.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2021 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.44% per year.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 11 and October 15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 81.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.16%. There are 81.14% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.20% of the shares, roughly 106.36 million EDU shares worth $871.07 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 79.19 million shares worth $648.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund. With 45.87 million shares estimated at $699.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 28.77 million shares worth around $439.01 million.