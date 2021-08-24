Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 3.28 million Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.94 changed hands at -$1.63 or -7.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.81B. MCW’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.3% off its 52-week high of $24.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.68, which suggests the last value was 6.65% up since then. When we look at Mister Car Wash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MCW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Instantly MCW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.95 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -7.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at 11.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is -12.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCW’s forecast low is $20.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.08 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Mister Car Wash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $188.38 million.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of Mister Car Wash Inc. shares while 95.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.52%. There are 95.18% institutions holding the Mister Car Wash Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 77.61% of the shares, roughly 229.78 million MCW shares worth $4.95 billion.

Sun Life Financial Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 9.72 million shares worth $209.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 2.71 million shares estimated at $58.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $41.55 million.