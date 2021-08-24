Meta Materials Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -36.42% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 18.38 million Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $3.35 changed hands at $0.47 or 16.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $960.11M. MMAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -549.55% off its 52-week high of $21.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 87.46% up since then. When we look at Meta Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 24.40 million.

Analysts gave the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MMAT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.43 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 16.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 139.29%, with the 5-day performance at 9.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -4.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMAT’s forecast low is $4.57 with $4.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Meta Materials Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.00% of Meta Materials Inc. shares while 6.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.96%.