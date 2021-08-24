Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 19.34 million Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.48. With the company’s per share price at $36.76 changed hands at $1.5 or 4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30B. MARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.1% off its 52-week high of $57.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.48, which suggests the last value was 95.97% up since then. When we look at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.51 million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MARA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.79 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 252.11%, with the 5-day performance at 11.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 49.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MARA’s forecast low is $48.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.71% over the past 6 months, a 958.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5,075.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.32 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $66.46 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 75.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.84% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares while 36.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.09%. There are 36.03% institutions holding the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 9.02 million MARA shares worth $282.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.71% or 6.69 million shares worth $209.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $120.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $104.67 million.