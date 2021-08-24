Let’s Dive Into The Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.95M. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -365.28% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 2.78% up since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.52 million.

Analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRQS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7543 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.01%, with the 5-day performance at -4.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -11.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRQS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.29% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 13.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.53%. There are 13.04% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million BRQS shares worth $0.34 million.

Peak6 Investments, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 51347.0 shares estimated at $74453.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.