Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.41 changed hands at -$1.17 or -6.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $159.42M. KOSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -632.05% off its 52-week high of $127.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 89.72% up since then. When we look at Koss Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.00 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -6.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 440.12%, with the 5-day performance at 2.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 1.20% up.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.14%.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.83% of Koss Corporation shares while 14.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.43%. There are 14.01% institutions holding the Koss Corporation stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.42% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million KOSS shares worth $12.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 0.16 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $2.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 45315.0 shares worth around $1.02 million.

