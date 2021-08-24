Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Gain 2.87%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.55 changed hands at $0.35 or 2.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $821.90M. KNSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.81% off its 52-week high of $24.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.52, which suggests the last value was 8.21% up since then. When we look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 503.15K.

Analysts gave the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNSA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Instantly KNSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.10 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.98%, with the 5-day performance at 6.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is -13.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNSA’s forecast low is $24.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.54% over the past 6 months, a -4.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will fall -21.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.7 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $8.37 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.90%.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.35% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 91.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.41%. There are 91.26% institutions holding the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Pictet Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.22% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million KNSA shares worth $46.46 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 2.92 million shares worth $40.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Columbia Acorn Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $24.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $18.12 million.