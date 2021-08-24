JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Stock Forecast For 2021: $30.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 3.72 million JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.32 changing hands around $0.6 or 4.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.66B. JBLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.34% off its 52-week high of $21.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.65, which suggests the last value was 30.48% up since then. When we look at JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.43 million.

Analysts gave the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended JBLU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.37 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at -2.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -5.22% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBLU’s forecast low is $13.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.14% for it to hit the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JetBlue Airways Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.13% over the past 6 months, a 62.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation will rise 93.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 109.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.96 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $492 million and $661 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 297.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.90%. The 2021 estimates are for JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings to decrease by -355.90%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 78.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.54%. There are 78.05% institutions holding the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 34.11 million JBLU shares worth $572.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.06% or 28.82 million shares worth $483.52 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.81 million shares estimated at $179.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 8.52 million shares worth around $142.98 million.