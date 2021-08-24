Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.41 million Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.07 or 5.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $160.35M. JAGX’s current price is a discount, trading about -263.41% off its 52-week high of $4.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 84.55% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.40 million.

Analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 5.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -22.67% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -306.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -225.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jaguar Health Inc. will rise 86.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $385k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.16 million and $2.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Jaguar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 88.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares while 19.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.81%. There are 19.74% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.07% of the shares, roughly 5.58 million JAGX shares worth $8.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.95% or 5.43 million shares worth $8.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $3.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $1.64 million.