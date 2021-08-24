Is CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 6.26 million CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.18 changing hands around $0.3 or 15.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.18M. CTEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.03% off its 52-week high of $2.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 55.96% up since then. When we look at CynergisTek Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 187.79K.

Analysts gave the CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTEK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CynergisTek Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information

Instantly CTEK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4400 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 15.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) is -21.67% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTEK’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.49% for it to hit the projected low.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CynergisTek Inc. will rise 30.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CynergisTek Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.56 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.10%. The 2021 estimates are for CynergisTek Inc. earnings to decrease by -218.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CTEK Dividends

CynergisTek Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.21% of CynergisTek Inc. shares while 21.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.67%. There are 21.90% institutions holding the CynergisTek Inc. stock share, with Horton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.86% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million CTEK shares worth $1.44 million.

Luther King Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.3 million.