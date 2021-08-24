Investor Confidence Inclines As NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Shares Gain $1.87

In the last trading session, 2.04 million NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s per share price at $13.78 changed hands at $1.87 or 15.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $664.75M. NRXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -458.71% off its 52-week high of $76.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.39, which suggests the last value was 39.11% up since then. When we look at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.30 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 15.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.52%, with the 5-day performance at -3.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) is -44.37% down.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -596.10%.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.67% of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 4.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.24%. There are 4.62% institutions holding the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million NRXP shares worth $7.41 million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 0.36 million shares worth $4.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 34475.0 shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.