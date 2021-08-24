Investor Confidence Inclines As EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Shares Gain $1.15

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.04 changing hands around $1.15 or 4.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.23B. EH’s current price is a discount, trading about -418.37% off its 52-week high of $129.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.77, which suggests the last value was 68.97% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.49 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.17%, with the 5-day performance at 1.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is -7.83% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $214.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EH’s forecast low is $214.35 with $214.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -756.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -756.03% for it to hit the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 275.90% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -15.50%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 25.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 23.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.42%. There are 23.18% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Growth Interface Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million EH shares worth $98.9 million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 1.56 million shares worth $66.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $9.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 18720.0 shares worth around $0.8 million.