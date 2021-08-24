Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.87M. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -151.02% off its 52-week high of $1.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 63.27% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GTE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5068 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.80%, with the 5-day performance at -2.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -23.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $0.85 with $2.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -375.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.43 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $180.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.18 million and $138.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.70%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.27% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 21.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.57%. There are 21.08% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 32.35 million GTE shares worth $23.94 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.12% or 11.45 million shares worth $8.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 7.52 million shares estimated at $5.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $1.28 million.