GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.19 million GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $5.59 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.61M. GOVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.2% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 54.2% up since then. When we look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOVX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.50 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.38%, with the 5-day performance at 37.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 33.10% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOVX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.11% for it to hit the projected low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GeoVax Labs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $80k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $716k and $441k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -84.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -81.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for GeoVax Labs Inc. earnings to increase by 99.70%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.31% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares while 8.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.62%. There are 8.82% institutions holding the GeoVax Labs Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.06% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million GOVX shares worth $1.28 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 60493.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 49915.0 shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 32090.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.