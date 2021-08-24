Genius Brands International Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Genius Brands International Inc. Is Weak With -194.12% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $448.31M. GNUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.92% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 37.91% up since then. When we look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.78 million.

Analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GNUS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Instantly GNUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is -6.25% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNUS’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Genius Brands International Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.90%.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.84% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares while 26.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.33%. There are 26.01% institutions holding the Genius Brands International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 19.75 million GNUS shares worth $36.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 13.65 million shares worth $25.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.04 million shares estimated at $15.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $11.82 million.