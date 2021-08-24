FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.28 million FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $6.07 changed hands at $0.29 or 5.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71B. FINV’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.79% off its 52-week high of $10.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 74.14% up since then. When we look at FinVolution Group’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the FinVolution Group (FINV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FINV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FinVolution Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Instantly FINV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.49 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 127.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is -14.87% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FINV’s forecast low is $58.95 with $74.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1134.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -871.17% for it to hit the projected low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FinVolution Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $349.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.23 million and $216.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.90%. The 2021 estimates are for FinVolution Group earnings to decrease by -13.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.47% per year.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19. The 2.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 2.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.82% of FinVolution Group shares while 33.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.94%. There are 33.14% institutions holding the FinVolution Group stock share, with Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.99% of the shares, roughly 20.05 million FINV shares worth $190.87 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 11.45 million shares worth $109.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $41.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $10.62 million.