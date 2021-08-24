Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.03 million Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.88M. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -567.57% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 18.92% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 18.46 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3990 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.77%, with the 5-day performance at -0.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -6.28% down.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Farmmi Inc. earnings to increase by 292.60%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Farmmi Inc. shares while 10.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.64%. There are 10.03% institutions holding the Farmmi Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million FAMI shares worth $0.71 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 0.1 million shares estimated at $46811.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.