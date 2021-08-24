Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.9 million Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at $0.18 or 8.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $336.89M. EBON’s last price was a discount, traded about -517.77% off its 52-week high of $14.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 19.42% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.48 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.13%, with the 5-day performance at 6.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 12.56% up.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 18.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.31%. There are 18.87% institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.64% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million EBON shares worth $15.59 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.49% or 4.86 million shares worth $14.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $15.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $13.01 million.