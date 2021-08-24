DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 26.52 million DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.72 changed hands at $0.25 or 3.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.89B. DIDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.29% off its 52-week high of $18.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 7.25% up since then. When we look at DiDi Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 62.37 million.

Analysts gave the DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DIDI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DiDi Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.65.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.49 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.40%, with the 5-day performance at -4.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is -4.22% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DIDI’s forecast low is $121.53 with $161.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1990.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1474.22% for it to hit the projected low.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.28 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DiDi Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $54.03 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for DiDi Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.80%.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of DiDi Global Inc. shares while 10.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.05%. There are 10.05% institutions holding the DiDi Global Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 75.83 million DIDI shares worth $1.07 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.14% or 49.57 million shares worth $700.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Davis Fundamental ETF Tr-Davis Select Worldwide ETF. With 7.99 million shares estimated at $112.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis Fundamental ETF Tr-Davis Select Worldwide ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $5.57 million.