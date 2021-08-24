CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 5.72 million CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $266.70 changing hands around $20.9 or 8.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.82B. CRWD’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.22% off its 52-week high of $272.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.26, which suggests the last value was 59.41% up since then. When we look at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRWD as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Instantly CRWD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 267.98 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 8.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.04%, with the 5-day performance at 4.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is -8.61% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $276.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRWD’s forecast low is $220.00 with $310.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.51% for it to hit the projected low.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.55% over the past 6 months, a 48.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $323.16 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $350.92 million.

The 2021 estimates are for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 55.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 66.90% per year.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares while 73.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.72%. There are 73.65% institutions holding the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.34% of the shares, roughly 12.63 million CRWD shares worth $3.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 12.2 million shares worth $3.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 5.04 million shares estimated at $920.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $710.75 million.