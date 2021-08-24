Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.85 changed hands at $1.17 or 4.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.17B. CRCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.05% off its 52-week high of $47.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.88, which suggests the last value was 46.57% up since then. When we look at Cricut Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Instantly CRCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.00 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.46%, with the 5-day performance at -1.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is -26.32% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.49 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cricut Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $260.52 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Cricut Inc. earnings to increase by 294.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.80% per year.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.14% of Cricut Inc. shares while 93.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.41%. There are 93.24% institutions holding the Cricut Inc. stock share, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.74% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million CRCT shares worth $153.62 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 2.28 million shares worth $97.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.17 million shares estimated at $39.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $28.49 million.