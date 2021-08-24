Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.14 changed hands at -$0.39 or -1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.83B. COUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.02% off its 52-week high of $62.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.59, which suggests the last value was 9.82% up since then. When we look at Coursera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Coursera Inc. (COUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COUR as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coursera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.74 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.69%, with the 5-day performance at -4.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is -7.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COUR’s forecast low is $44.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.49 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Coursera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $107.87 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Coursera Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.00%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.37% of Coursera Inc. shares while 48.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.52%. There are 48.12% institutions holding the Coursera Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.05% of the shares, roughly 16.6 million COUR shares worth $656.82 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 8.69 million shares worth $343.77 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $147.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $53.54 million.