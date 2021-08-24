ContextLogic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WISH) Stock Could Appreciate By -184.01%

In the last trading session, 25.18 million ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.69 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.95B. WISH’s last price was a discount, traded about -391.03% off its 52-week high of $32.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.14, which suggests the last value was 8.22% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 73.94 million.

Analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WISH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.31 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.32%, with the 5-day performance at -2.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is -27.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WISH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -184.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.26% for it to hit the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ContextLogic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.40% over the past 6 months, a 88.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $722.92 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ContextLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $453.58 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.80%. The 2021 estimates are for ContextLogic Inc. earnings to decrease by -447.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 53.90% per year.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.42% of ContextLogic Inc. shares while 51.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.12%. There are 51.72% institutions holding the ContextLogic Inc. stock share, with Formation8 GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.36% of the shares, roughly 63.39 million WISH shares worth $834.8 million.

General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 16.89 million shares worth $222.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Amplify Online Retail ETF. With 3.94 million shares estimated at $62.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $28.47 million.