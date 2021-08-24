Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) Stock Could Make A -117.39% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $258.54M. CFMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.26% off its 52-week high of $1.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 56.52% up since then. When we look at Conformis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Analysts gave the Conformis Inc. (CFMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CFMS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conformis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Instantly CFMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.09%, with the 5-day performance at 3.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is 2.22% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CFMS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conformis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.78% over the past 6 months, a 79.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conformis Inc. will rise 233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.35 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Conformis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $16.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.47 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 189.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Conformis Inc. earnings to increase by 23.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.58% per year.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.32% of Conformis Inc. shares while 49.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.27%. There are 49.05% institutions holding the Conformis Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 17.75 million CFMS shares worth $20.41 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 12.74 million shares worth $14.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 13.97 million shares estimated at $13.84 million under it, the former controlled 7.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 6.44 million shares worth around $7.4 million.