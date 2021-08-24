China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.03 million China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.39M. CXDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.45% off its 52-week high of $1.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 34.55% up since then. When we look at China XD Plastics Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Analysts gave the China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CXDC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China XD Plastics Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) trade information

Instantly CXDC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7971 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.12%, with the 5-day performance at -19.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) is 20.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CXDC’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1172.73% for it to hit the projected low.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.30%. The 2021 estimates are for China XD Plastics Company Limited earnings to decrease by -95.60%.

CXDC Dividends

China XD Plastics Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.85% of China XD Plastics Company Limited shares while 23.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.00%. There are 23.59% institutions holding the China XD Plastics Company Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 22.68% of the shares, roughly 16.0 million CXDC shares worth $9.44 million.

JBF Capital, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 32740.0 shares worth around $19316.0.