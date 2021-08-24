Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.06 or 7.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.17M. CLRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.64% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 7.95% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 966.94K.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9146 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 7.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.65%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is -21.35% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.84% over the past 6 months, a 40.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. will rise 57.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 58.50%.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.23% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares while 34.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.56%. There are 34.47% institutions holding the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million CLRB shares worth $4.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 1.87 million shares worth $2.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $1.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.54 million.