Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: CRBU) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.24 changed hands at $3.15 or 12.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. CRBU’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.82% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.00, which suggests the last value was 48.7% up since then. When we look at Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (CRBU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRBU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Instantly CRBU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.95 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 12.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.17%, with the 5-day performance at 10.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRBU) is 79.17% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRBU’s forecast low is $27.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock earnings to decrease by -46.40%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.57% of Caribou Biosciences Inc. Common Stock shares while 20.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.94%.