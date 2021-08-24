Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Don’t Ditch BIDU Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 5.84 million Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $153.96 changing hands around $11.2 or 7.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.36B. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.46% off its 52-week high of $354.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $116.41, which suggests the last value was 24.39% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 154.19 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 7.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.98%, with the 5-day performance at -2.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -17.32% down.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.75% over the past 6 months, a -10.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baidu Inc. will rise 497.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 349.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 673.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.96 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $32.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.84 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 706.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 652.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Baidu Inc. earnings to increase by 862.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.64% per year.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Baidu Inc. shares while 60.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.58%. There are 60.32% institutions holding the Baidu Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 13.44 million BIDU shares worth $2.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 9.78 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5.24 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $795.69 million.