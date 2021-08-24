Are Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 55.01 million Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.91 changing hands around $1.22 or 21.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.18M. BPTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -252.24% off its 52-week high of $24.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 54.85% up since then. When we look at Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 200.72K.

Analysts gave the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BPTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

Instantly BPTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.62 on Monday, 08/23/21 added 21.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) is -12.26% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPTH’s forecast low is $12.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.31% over the past 6 months, a 51.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. will rise 29.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 12.60%.

BPTH Dividends

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 11 and November 15.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares while 8.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.60%. There are 8.54% institutions holding the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.15% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million BPTH shares worth $1.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 68160.0 shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 61102.0 shares estimated at $0.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 60240.0 shares worth around $0.42 million.