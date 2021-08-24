Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 2.51 million Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $131.28 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.07B. AMAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.21% off its 52-week high of $146.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.15, which suggests the last value was 58.75% up since then. When we look at Applied Materials Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.31 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AMAT as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.77.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 133.38 on Monday, 08/23/21 subtracted -0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is -5.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMAT’s forecast low is $125.00 with $195.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Materials Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.22% over the past 6 months, a 64.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 33.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Materials Inc. will rise 67.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.94 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Materials Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $6.04 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Applied Materials Inc. earnings to increase by 38.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.81% per year.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Applied Materials Inc. shares while 79.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.37%. There are 79.08% institutions holding the Applied Materials Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 73.53 million AMAT shares worth $10.47 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 73.48 million shares worth $10.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 25.86 million shares estimated at $3.46 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 18.79 million shares worth around $2.51 billion.