Why Should You Invest In Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)?

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.58 changing hands around $0.29 or 1.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.79B. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.02% off its 52-week high of $45.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.61, which suggests the last value was 11.17% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.07 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.06%, with the 5-day performance at 5.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -7.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $281.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TCOM’s forecast low is $194.04 with $335.97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1164.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -630.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.27% over the past 6 months, a 286.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Limited will rise 241.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 372.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 744.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.72 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $479.44 million and $798.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,094.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 825.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to decrease by -149.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.25% per year.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 22 and September 27.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.93% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 66.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.76%. There are 66.05% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 54.3 million TCOM shares worth $1.83 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 43.92 million shares worth $1.74 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 122.52 million shares estimated at $4.13 billion under it, the former controlled 19.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 7.91% of the shares, roughly 50.45 million shares worth around $1.61 billion.