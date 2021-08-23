Why Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.07 changing hands around $0.22 or 2.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $842.93M. IMVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -566.05% off its 52-week high of $53.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.68, which suggests the last value was 17.22% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.22 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 2.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is -22.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.85% over the past 6 months, a -1.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunovant Inc. will rise 18.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.00% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Immunovant Inc. earnings to increase by 20.30%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.01% of Immunovant Inc. shares while 41.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.61%. There are 41.57% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.49% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million IMVT shares worth $101.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 4.0 million shares worth $64.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $44.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $39.67 million.