What Is The Performance Outlook For Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.12 million Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.31 or -15.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.40M. STAF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1058.38% off its 52-week high of $20.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was -14.45% down since then. When we look at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STAF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Instantly STAF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -15.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.54%, with the 5-day performance at -11.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is -33.71% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STAF’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -333.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -333.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.88% over the past 6 months, a 110.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. will rise 132.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $54.27 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -193.20%.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 19. The 11.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 11.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.10% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares while 7.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.39%. There are 7.63% institutions holding the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million STAF shares worth $0.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.11 million.