What Is The Performance Outlook For Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $4.48 changed hands at $0.58 or 14.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $199.99M. TAST’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.58% off its 52-week high of $8.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the last value was 15.4% up since then. When we look at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 336.39K.

Analysts gave the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TAST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Instantly TAST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.51 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 14.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.66%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is -9.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAST’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.21% over the past 6 months, a -285.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. will fall -43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -144.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $424.54 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $425.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.35%. The 2021 estimates are for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. earnings to increase by 21.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.94% per year.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 11.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.08% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares while 45.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.70%. There are 45.83% institutions holding the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million TAST shares worth $25.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 2.66 million shares worth $15.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $6.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $5.27 million.