VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.06 million VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.60M. VYNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -823.08% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 3.5% up since then. When we look at VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.99K.

Analysts gave the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VYNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Instantly VYNE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.37%, with the 5-day performance at -19.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is -48.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VYNE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1018.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.79% for it to hit the projected low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.83% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will rise 92.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.53 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $8.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.42 million and $3.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 211.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 167.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.50%. The 2021 estimates are for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 36.30%.

VYNE Dividends

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.20% of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares while 44.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.99%. There are 44.98% institutions holding the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.18% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million VYNE shares worth $46.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 3.61 million shares worth $24.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $10.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $5.37 million.