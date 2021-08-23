Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $81.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 16.24 million Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.47 changing hands around $0.52 or 1.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.11B. UBER’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.27% off its 52-week high of $64.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.37, which suggests the last value was 24.96% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.18 million.

Analysts gave the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UBER as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uber Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 41.53 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.67%, with the 5-day performance at -5.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is -16.02% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UBER’s forecast low is $34.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.77% over the past 6 months, a 93.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uber Technologies Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.75 billion. 29 analysts are of the opinion that Uber Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.24 billion and $3.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Uber Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 43.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 64.80% per year.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares while 75.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.13%. There are 75.16% institutions holding the Uber Technologies Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.85% of the shares, roughly 129.12 million UBER shares worth $6.47 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 125.63 million shares worth $6.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 31.3 million shares estimated at $1.71 billion under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 20.81 million shares worth around $1.13 billion.