Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3.94 million Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.26 changing hands around $1.74 or 2.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.51B. TWTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.66% off its 52-week high of $80.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.10, which suggests the last value was 40.71% up since then. When we look at Twitter Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.03 million.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 64.21 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.46%, with the 5-day performance at -3.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -10.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twitter Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.31% over the past 6 months, a 201.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twitter Inc. will fall -10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.28 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Twitter Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $777.15 million and $1.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Twitter Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.22% per year.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of Twitter Inc. shares while 81.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.38%. There are 81.30% institutions holding the Twitter Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 73.59 million TWTR shares worth $4.68 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.74% or 69.73 million shares worth $4.44 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.37 million shares estimated at $1.36 billion under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 16.34 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.