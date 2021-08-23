Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch STG Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.1 or -17.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.90M. STG’s current price is a discount, trading about -490.0% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was -10.0% down since then. When we look at Sunlands Technology Group’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 323.29K.

Analysts gave the Sunlands Technology Group (STG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunlands Technology Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Instantly STG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -17.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.95%, with the 5-day performance at 3.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is -23.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STG’s forecast low is $6.86 with $6.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1272.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1272.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.70% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunlands Technology Group earnings to decrease by -10.30%.

STG Dividends

Sunlands Technology Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 22.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Sunlands Technology Group shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.11%. There are 6.09% institutions holding the Sunlands Technology Group stock share, with Hsbc Holdings Plc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million STG shares worth $1.99 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021.