Stock Performance Of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.52 changing hands around $0.83 or 3.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.75B. STVN’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.06% off its 52-week high of $24.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.61, which suggests the last value was 34.91% up since then. When we look at Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended STVN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) trade information

Instantly STVN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.02 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.52%, with the 5-day performance at 19.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is 24.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.62, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STVN’s forecast low is $20.55 with $23.97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 6.07% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Stevanato Group S.p.A. earnings to increase by 100.30%.

STVN Dividends

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s Major holders