STAAR Surgical Company Is Forecast To Drop -27.21% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.12 million STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $129.71 changed hands at -$8.9 or -6.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.57B. STAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.67% off its 52-week high of $161.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.47, which suggests the last value was 64.94% up since then. When we look at STAAR Surgical Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.86K.

Analysts gave the STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended STAA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. STAAR Surgical Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Instantly STAA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 148.48 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.73%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is -2.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STAA’s forecast low is $120.00 with $165.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.49% for it to hit the projected low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the STAAR Surgical Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.27% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for STAAR Surgical Company will rise 233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.53 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that STAAR Surgical Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $57.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.19 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.30%. The 2021 estimates are for STAAR Surgical Company earnings to decrease by -58.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of STAAR Surgical Company shares while 92.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.61%. There are 92.96% institutions holding the STAAR Surgical Company stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.35% of the shares, roughly 9.54 million STAA shares worth $1.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.82% or 5.54 million shares worth $584.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $137.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $185.56 million.