Should You Invest In Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.52 changing hands around $0.5 or 1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.31B. ANF’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.77% off its 52-week high of $47.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.98, which suggests the last value was 74.09% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ANF as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.66 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 86.74%, with the 5-day performance at 1.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is -4.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANF’s forecast low is $31.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.35% over the past 6 months, a 569.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will rise 213.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $869.32 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $887.08 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to decrease by -404.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 25 and August 30.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 96.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.31%. There are 96.63% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.57% of the shares, roughly 10.2 million ANF shares worth $349.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 6.89 million shares worth $236.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $178.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $60.02 million.