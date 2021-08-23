Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $353.73 changing hands around $2.53 or 0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.82B. ROKU’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.74% off its 52-week high of $490.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $145.60, which suggests the last value was 58.84% up since then. When we look at Roku Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 366.37 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.78%, with the 5-day performance at -1.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -16.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roku Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.69% over the past 6 months, a 985.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roku Inc. will rise 137.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $645.12 million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Roku Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $678.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $315.43 million and $367.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Roku Inc. earnings to increase by 72.90%.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Roku Inc. shares while 69.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.79%. There are 69.64% institutions holding the Roku Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 9.6 million ROKU shares worth $3.13 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.61% or 7.62 million shares worth $2.48 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.51 million shares estimated at $1.22 billion under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $1.02 billion.