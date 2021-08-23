Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB).

In the latest trading session, 10.45 million Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.84 changing hands around $0.23 or 6.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.88M. SIEB’s current price is a discount, trading about -381.77% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.13, which suggests the last value was 18.49% up since then. When we look at Siebert Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.47K.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

Instantly SIEB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.87 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.05%, with the 5-day performance at -14.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) is -16.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.68 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Siebert Financial Corp. earnings to decrease by -8.60%.

SIEB Dividends

Siebert Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.39% of Siebert Financial Corp. shares while 6.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.60%. There are 6.92% institutions holding the Siebert Financial Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million SIEB shares worth $1.96 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 0.28 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.53 million.