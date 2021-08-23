Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 3.91 million Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.61 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.00B. PSTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.89% off its 52-week high of $34.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.61, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Instantly PSTH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.17 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.82%, with the 5-day performance at -2.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is -5.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. shares while 44.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.28%. There are 44.28% institutions holding the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.00% of the shares, roughly 22.0 million PSTH shares worth $500.72 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 10.9 million shares worth $248.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd. With 9.25 million shares estimated at $222.08 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 7.57 million shares worth around $172.18 million.