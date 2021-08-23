Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.9 million Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.20M. OTIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -458.4% off its 52-week high of $6.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 4.8% up since then. When we look at Otonomy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 342.30K.

Analysts gave the Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OTIC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Otonomy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Instantly OTIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.68%, with the 5-day performance at -14.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is -32.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTIC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -620.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Otonomy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.33% over the past 6 months, a 29.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Otonomy Inc. will rise 51.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 691.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Otonomy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $30k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90k and $50k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Otonomy Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.40% per year.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Otonomy Inc. shares while 70.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.83%. There are 70.12% institutions holding the Otonomy Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.75% of the shares, roughly 7.22 million OTIC shares worth $18.41 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 4.86 million shares worth $12.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $12.75 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $7.54 million.