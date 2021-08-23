Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Gain 0.74%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 9.62 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.75 changing hands around $0.52 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.12B. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.05% off its 52-week high of $96.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.40, which suggests the last value was 40.07% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.12 million.

Analysts gave the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MU as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.32.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 71.88 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is -7.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MU’s forecast low is $75.00 with $172.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Micron Technology Inc. will rise 114.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 241.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.21 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Micron Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $8.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.06 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Micron Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 63.56% per year.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 27 and October 01. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Micron Technology Inc. shares while 84.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.21%. There are 84.07% institutions holding the Micron Technology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.85% of the shares, roughly 88.02 million MU shares worth $7.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 86.19 million shares worth $7.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 31.53 million shares estimated at $2.78 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 26.88 million shares worth around $2.37 billion.