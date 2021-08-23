Let’s Jump Into The Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.30 changed hands at -$0.32 or -6.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $166.83M. EQOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -433.72% off its 52-week high of $22.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was -4.65% down since then. When we look at Diginex Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.63K.

Analysts gave the Diginex Limited (EQOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EQOS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diginex Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Instantly EQOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.36 on Friday, 08/20/21 subtracted -6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.36%, with the 5-day performance at -20.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is -17.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQOS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -179.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diginex Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.31% over the past 6 months, a 76.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.44 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Diginex Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $33.44 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Diginex Limited earnings to decrease by -225.10%.

EQOS Dividends

Diginex Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.65% of Diginex Limited shares while 11.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.80%. There are 11.78% institutions holding the Diginex Limited stock share, with Toroso Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million EQOS shares worth $12.35 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 0.73 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $12.35 million under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.03 million.