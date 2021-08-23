Is NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ: NGCA) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 6.33 million NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.85 changing hands around $0.17 or 1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.35M. NGCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.64% off its 52-week high of $10.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 2.44% up since then. When we look at NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.71K.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) trade information

Instantly NGCA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.89 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) is -2.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NGCA Dividends

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II shares while 0.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.77%. There are 0.77% institutions holding the NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Tuttle Tactical Management the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million NGCA shares worth $2.14 million.

Exos Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 62000.0 shares worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.