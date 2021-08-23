Is Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.96 changed hands at $0.51 or 3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. JBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.61% off its 52-week high of $15.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.90, which suggests the last value was 33.82% up since then. When we look at Janus International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 755.34K.

Analysts gave the Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JBI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) trade information

Instantly JBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.07 on Friday, 08/20/21 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.68%, with the 5-day performance at 2.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is 20.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JBI’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Janus International Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -748.40%.

JBI Dividends

Janus International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.17% of Janus International Group Inc. shares while 62.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.04%.